President Mnangagwa returns from Botswana

PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA is back home from Gaborone, Botswana where he attended the presidential roundtable at the fifth edition of the annual Kusi Ideas Festival.

The Indaba was running under the theme, “Africa’s Agenda 2063: Making the Dream Come true.”

The festival, reports the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, is a pres­idential roundtable discussion that is being co-hosted by Kenya’s Nation Media Group and the Gov­ernment of Botswana to discuss challenges facing Africa, as well as possible solutions and innova­tions needed to promote inclusive and sustainable development.