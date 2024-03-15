President Mnangagwa signs 2024 performance contracts with Ministers and public officials

Online Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa on Friday signed the 2024 performance contracts with public officials at State House in Harare.

The President in 2021, introduced annual performance-based contracts that emphasise more work and less talk among top civil servants.

This year, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka, was adjudged the Best Performing Minister for two years running.