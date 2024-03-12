President Mnangagwa to announce 2023 performance evaluation results

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

Cabinet ministers, permanent secretaries, and heads of government agencies to be assessed on performance-based contracts

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will on Friday announce the outcomes of the 2023 Performance Evaluation Results during the 2024 signing ceremony he will preside over.

The President will announce how Cabinet ministers, permanent secretaries, and heads of Government agencies and departments performed under contracts they signed last year.

The President introduced performance-based contracts as a way of fostering a high-performance culture among office-bearers to enhance accountability and good governance.

This follows the New Dispensation’s commitment to making public the performance of Government officials as a way of promoting efficiency and transparency.

According to a Post Cabinet Press briefing, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Jenfan Muswere on Tuesday said:

“Following the presentation of the 2023 Performance Evaluation Results at today’s sitting, Cabinet considered and approved the outcomes as presented by the independent consultants, Best Practices (Pvt.) Ltd.

“The professionally conducted performance evaluation covers the following: 21 Ministries, Departments, and Agencies; 10 Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution; 112 State-Owned Enterprises; 8 Independent Commissions and 92 Local Authorities. The results of the performance evaluation will be made public at the Performance Contracts Signing ceremony scheduled for 15 March 2024.”