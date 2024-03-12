Government gives green light for duty-free importation of basics

Peter Matika, [email protected]

GOVERNMENT has given green light to companies and individuals for the duty-free importation of maize, rice, and cooking oil by households, as the country moves to avert hunger.

In a post Cabinet media briefing Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere said the Government was setting various measures to guarantee food security In light of the of the El-Nino-induced drought.

“Among other issues considered, the Cabinet discussed the importance of considering more hectarage for growing rice in view of increased rice consumption by the citizens. Cabinet also emphasised the need to support and promote local wheat production for direct consumption for a swap with maize in order to meet maize demand for the nation,” said Minister Muswere.

He said other approvals include food security measures for 2025 to facilitate winter cereals production planning.

“The food security strategy based on the comparative and competitive advantages of wheat this winter. The consumption of 7.5kg per person per month be used immediately for social welfare and be adjusted after October to 8.5kg per person per month. The purchase of local grain at an import parity price of US$390 per tonne in order to mop up excess local grain. Government has okayed a duty waiver on the importation of rice and potato seed, importation of genetically modified maize for stock feed, under strict supervised milling and distribution,” said Minister Muswere.