President Mnangagwa to preside over Harare Institute of Technology’s graduation ceremony
Online Writer
President Mnangagwa will today preside over the 14th Graduation Ceremony of the Harare Institute of Technology in the capital.
The President is the Chancellor of all State Universities.
