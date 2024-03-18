President mourns Munyathi teachers

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa have sent messages of condolence to the families of 5 Munyathi Zesa Primary School teachers who perished in an accident along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway on Friday.

The five teachers died on the spot when a Honda Fit vehicle which they had boarded collided head on with a truck at Sherwood Turnoff.

The five have since been identified as Mitchel Maticha, Tsungirirai Joe, Sithabile Nothando Moyo, Everjoice Ngwenya and Lesley Mugwidi.

Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister delivered the First Family condolences during a sendoff ceremony at Doves Funeral Parlor this weekend.

“I have been sent by His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa together with Amai Mnangagwa to deliver condolence messages to the bereaved families who lost these teachers. The unfortunate incident has left the nation and the education sector poorer as it has robbed us of dedicated teachers,” said Minister Ncube.

He said the deceased will get State Assisted Funerals.

“We also want to thank His Excellency and the Second Republic for awarding these families state assisted funerals. It did not take our Government time to grant us the wish when we requested that they come in to assist. As Midlands Province, we are really grateful for that gesture and modalities have since been put in place to ensure that each family gets assistance,” he announced.

Midlands Provincial Education Director, Mr Jameson Machimbira said the education sector has been left poorer.

“It is a really difficult thing to be sending off five teachers at one time, it is very painful to be burying five teachers at one go. The gap that they have left will be difficult to fill. This is a tragedy that has struck the education sector,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to the Second Republic for granting State Assisted Funerals to the families.