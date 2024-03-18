Bulawayo City Council admits failure in keeping city centre streets clean

Online writer

THE Bulawayo City Council has admitted that it is failing to keep streets in the city centre clean.

According to the latest council report, the city’s director of health services Dr Edwin Sibanda-Mzingwane in a report said: “The department endeavoured to keep the streets in the Central Business District clean however the rate at which the streets were swept could not keep pace with the rate of littering as streets got dirty soon after they were swept.”

“Littering at the high-pedestrian volume areas such as Jason Moyo between 4th and 5th Avenue, L. Takawira/Fort Street, 6th Avenue/ Lobengula Street; 5th Avenue and Fort St/10th Ave remained high despite the areas being swept daily.”

He said more awareness sessions on the need to keep the city clean were required.