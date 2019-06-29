President off to Zambia

Prosper Ndlovu, Chronicle Report

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa leaves Harare this morning for Lusaka, Zambia where he will attend the 48th Special Graduation Ceremony of the University of Zambia (UNZA) today.

He is expected to be conferred with an Honorary Doctorate in Law Degree by the same institution together with his Zambian counterpart, Edgar Lungu, who is also an alumni to UNZA.

“The President (Mnangagwa) will attend the 48th Special Graduation Ceremony at the University of Zambia tomorrow. He will be conferred with an Honorary Degree of Laws by the same university,” spokesperson for the Zambian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Mr Sheppard Gwenzi, said.

According to mainstream media reports from the neighbouring country, the UNZA Senate has endorsed conferment of an honorary doctorate to President Mnangagwa and Edgar Lungu in good governance.

President Mnangagwa, a lawyer by profession, is no stranger to Zambia as he once stayed in that country and did his law studies at the University of Zambia. This is over and above his active role in military operations during the liberation struggle where Zambia provided refuge and military bases to liberation fighters.

Zimbabwe and Zambia also enjoy strong bilateral relations that date back to the colonial era. The two countries have shared values and have been together in trials and tribulations during and after their liberation struggles. They also have a common culture, beliefs and aspirations.