President returns from SADC summit

President returns from SADC summit President Mnangagwa is welcomed by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga on arrival at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare today from Malawi where he joined his regional counterparts for the 41st Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government. - Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

The Chronicle

Harare Bureau

President Mnangagwa has returned from the 41st Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government that was held in Lilongwe, Malawi.

The Head of State and Government touched down at the Robert Gabriel International Airport this afternoon.

He was welcomed by Vice President Constatino Chiwenga, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe, Minister of State Security Owen Ncube, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda, Service Chiefs and Senior Government officials.

The theme for this year’s summit was “Bolstering Productive Capacities in the Face of Covid-19 pandemic for Inclusive, Sustainable, Economic and Industrial Transformation.”

