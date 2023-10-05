Presidents Mnangagwa and Ramaphosa tour Zimbabwe’s Beitbridge Border post

Online Writer

President Mnangagwa and his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa toured the Zimbabwean transformed border post.

Among other issues, the two leaders are expected to deliberate on a number of border management related issues and help improve service efficiency through matching the development matrix between South Africa and its neighbours including Zimbabwe, which has since transformed its component of the border.

The Zimbabwean government has already completed the upgrading of Beitbridge Border Post at a cost of US$300 million in a private public partnership with the ZimBorders Consortium.

Beitbridge (Zimbabwe), which now has three terminals for freight, buses and private cars/pedestrians and is also automated, links South Africa with

Zambia, Botswana, Mozambique, Angola, DRC, Malawi and Tanzania.