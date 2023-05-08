Prince Dube on target in Tanzania

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international Prince Dube was on target as Azam beat Simba 1-2 in the semifinals of the Azam Sports Federation Cup, Tanzania’s domestic cup, on Saturday afternoon.

Dube struck the winner after 75 minutes after Lusajo Mwaikenda opened the scoring for the Ice cream makers in the 22nd minute before Saido Kanoute levelled for Msimbazi six minutes later.

Azam will face the winner between Khalid Aucho’s Young Africans and Singida Big Stars, home to Matia Lule, Kiggundu Steven Billy and Shafik Batambuze.

Dube, a proven goal scorer has had his career derailed by injuries.

Dube left Bosso in 2017 for SuperSport United in the Premier Soccer League of South Africa but he did not manage to break into the first team.

He was loaned to Black Leopards for a season but still battled for regular game time.

Dube became Zimbabwe’s 2019 Soccer Star of the Year second runners-up after he regained form at the 2006 league champions.

The forward made his national team debut on March 26, 2017, when Zimbabwe played to a 0-0 draw against neighbours Zambia. Since then, he has played in nine matches and has scored six goals.