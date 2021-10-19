Prince Edward School to run athletics training course

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Prince Edwards High School in Harare will be running a Technical Officials Education and Certification System (Toecs) Level 1 course in December with participants forking out US$225 which covers lunch and refreshments.

The figure is also lower than what National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (Naaz) will be charging participants for a Level 1 course at White City Stadium in Bulawayo from this week where those attending will pay US$250 and also have the burden of organising their own meals and accommodation for the duration of the course.

“Prince Edwards school in conjuction with Harare Athletics Board and National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe is inviting your technical officials who are holders of provincial or national officiating certificates to the Toecs Level 1 course to be held in December 2021 in Harare. Only 20 technical officials will be trained for this course. Lunches and refreshments will be provided. You are encouraged to pay a deposit of US$50 by the 12th of November to secure a place,” reads an invite to the course from the school.