Prince leads Young Warriors to Orlando

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

CAPTAIN Prince Dube, plays probably his biggest match of his career when he leads the Zimbabwe Under-23 against South Africa in a crucial Total Africa Cup of Nations first leg qualifier at Orlando Stadium tonight.

The match kicks off at 7PM.

The Young Warriors need to stand their ground against a side that has been together for a long time and even had a majority of its players in the Senior Cosafa Challenge Cup and Chan squads meaning they have been together for a while now.

However, coach Tonderai Ndiraya, who has transformed a modest Dynamos side on the domestic scene into a force to reckon with, believes the desire to upset the apple cart will be their biggest weapon.

“It’s not a secret that our opponents have had better preparations than us by virtue of them having been together much longer so yes, we go in there as underdogs basing on the preparatory aspects of the tie. With that in mind, we also feel overly excited as the coaches to do well against such a formidable opponent,” said Ndiraya.

He said they will be cautiously approaching the game this evening and then changing the tactical make up depending on how their opponents play.

“You need to approach such an encounter with a bit of caution then making critical decisions during the course of the game having seen their tactical mindset. You obviously can’t go in there and play an open game, that will be suicidal. We are playing away from home, a win will be a great bonus but if we do get a scoring draw it will be fine for us as we head for the return leg at home,” said Ndiraya.

The return leg is set for Barbourfields Stadium on Tuesday next week where the winner of the two-legged tie will book a ticket to the Afcon finals in Egypt in November, in the process standing a chance of qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. The top three teams to emerge from the eight Afcon finalists will progress to the Olympic Games.

The Young Warriors have never qualified for the Olympic Games.

Young Warriors Squad

Goalkeepers: Martin Mapisa (Velez CF) Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

Defenders: Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos) Abubakar Moffat (Velez CF) Tawanda Chisi (Dynamos) Shadreck Nyahwa (Bulawayo Chiefs) Romario Matova (FK Igman) Douglas Nyaupembe Midfielders: Juan Mutudza (Herentals) Tatenda Tavengwa (Harare City), Blessing Sarupinda (Caps United) Hagiazo Magaya (FC Platinum) Leeroy Mavunga (Yadah Stars) Anelka Chivandire (Triangle United) Clive Rupiya (Caps United) Strikers: Prince Dube (Highlanders) Obriel Chirinda (Chicken Inn), Wilfred Muvirimi (Harare City).