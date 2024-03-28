Prison service’s Phakamani/Simukai Women’s Club hold exhibit to mark Women’s Month

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

THE Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services’ (ZPCS) Phakamani/Simukai Women’s Club exhibited their products and services at the Correctional Industries Manufactures in commemoration of Women’s Month.

In a statement, ZPCS said their exhibition was held yesterday and ranged from Horticulture produce, garments, and bead artwork.

