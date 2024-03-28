Six PSL matches lined up for this afternoon.

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

SIX Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches are lined up for this afternoon at various venues ahead of a hectic Easter weekend fixtures schedule.

Rufaro Stadium will be the venue for the game between CAPS United and Bikita Minerals.

PSL newbies Arenel Movers entertain Herentals College at Luveve Stadium.

Former champions FC Platinum will meet Joey Antipas Chicken Inn at Mandava Stadium while ZPC Kariba face Ngezi Platinum Stars at Nyamhung Stadium.

Greenfuel date TelOne at Greenfuel Arena.

Manica Diamonds welcome Chegutu Pirates at Mutare’s Sakubva Stadium.

Week Three Fixtures

Good Friday

Highlanders v Simba Bhora (Barbourfields Stadium), Hwange v Bulawayo Chiefs (Colliery Stadium), Yadah Stars v Dynamos (Rufaro).

Week Four Fixtures

Easter Sunday

Chegutu Prirates v Greenfuel (Baobab), Chicken Inn v ZPC Kariba (Luveve), Herentals College v FC Platinum (Nyamhunga), CAPS United v Arenel (Rufaro)

Easter Monday

Simba Bhora v Hwange (Wadzanai), TelOne v Highlanders (Bata), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Manica Diamonds (Baobab), Bulawayo Chiefs v Yadah (Luveve), Bikita Minerals v Dynamos (Sakubva)