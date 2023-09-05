Prominent US celebrity lands in Vic-Falls

Dr Mati Martha Nyazema in blue, poses for a photo with visiting international Chef Carla Hall in Victoria Falls

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

PROMINENT United States celebrity, chef and television personality, Ms Carla Hall, has landed in Victoria Falls where she is set to be a guest at a luncheon organised to showcase local traditional dishes.

She arrived this morning and is being hosted by founder of Mbano Manor Hotel Dr Mati Martha Nyazema at the iconic Mbano Manor Hotel Victoria Falls by Mantis.

The luncheon is set for tomorrow and will be attended by various tourism executives and local women who will showcase the traditional cuisines.

Chef Carla, as she is known in the hospitality’ catering sector, first linked up with Dr Nyazema in early 2022, having watched a video featuring the Zimbabwe hotel entrepreneur’s journey and challenges in developing the first black female-owned five-star hotel in Victoria Falls.

She immediately committed to come and visit the hotel.

She is accompanied by Los Angeles-based Zimbabwean make-up artist and entrepreneur Ms Jacque Mgido who hosted her in Harare.

“The renowned chef is visiting Victoria Falls and staying at Mbano Manor Hotel by Mantis for several days. To celebrate Carla Hall’s visit, Mbano Manor Hotel is hosting a special ‘Mabiko nanaTete – Meal with the Sisters – Luncheon’ on Wednesday 6th September 2023.

“The luncheon is a celebration of Zimbabwean village cuisine prepared by the hotel and women from the local community in Victoria Falls. To mark this momentous visit by our special African American Sister, we have even given Carla a local name, Zanele, which means “the girls are enough,” said Dr Nyazema.

She said the visit is a momentous occasion for the tourism community. It is the international chef’s first time in Victoria Falls. Also an author, Ms Hall is traveling with her technical crew and will be sharing her expertise in the culinary space with the Mbano team.

Carla Hall first won over audiences when she competed on America’s “Top Chef” and “Top Chef: All Stars”. She has combined her love of food, people, and culture to write several cookbooks.

Her latest cookbook, Carla Hall’s Soul Food: Everyday and Celebration, is a celebration of the rich culture and history of soul food.

She has two previous cookbooks – Carla’s Comfort Food: Favourite Dishes from Around the World and Cooking with Love: Comfort Food That Hugs You.

Mbano Manor Hotel by Mantis is an independent intimate luxury boutique hotel in Victoria Falls, which opened in 2020.

It is nestled in a four-acre enclosed ancient teak forest giving an eco-luxury experience and has18 luxury suites and one forest villa. The hotel’s tranquil setting offers a uniquely perfect blend of rich cultural history and world-class hospitality at the majestic Victoria Falls.

