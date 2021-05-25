PSL matches streamed by four networks

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE restart of domestic football saw the Premier Soccer League (PSL) celebrating a first when eight of the nine games played last Saturday and Sunday were broadcast live by four different entities.

Zimbabwe football fans locally and abroad were able to watch the Chibuku Super Cup first round of matches played at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo, National Sports Stadium in Harare, Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane and Sakubva Stadium in Zvishavane via livestream online on Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN), ZBC TV and ZBC radio, Nation TV and Heart and Soul Zim.

ZTN streamlined Saturday and Sundayâ€™s matches at the National Sports Stadium, while Nation TV covered the two games in Bulawayo, with ZBC TV and radio providing coverage of the Zvishavane games and Heart and Soul covering Sakubva.

For the first time, Zimbabweans were able to watch the matches from the convenience of their location by livestreaming matches on their smartphones, desktop gadgets, iPads, tablets, laptops and TV as well as to listen to live commentary on radio.

The PSL modified the Chibuku Super Cup format, moving away from the traditional knockout tournament to a mini-league competition to allow for the smooth transition of football following more than a year of non-action.

The four groups are localised, with the pool matches played on a home-and-away basis at the same venue.

Pool A is made up of Caps United, Dynamos, Harare City, Herentals, Yadah and ZPC Kariba, and their matches are played at the National Sports Stadium.

Barbourfields is home to Pool B and features Bulawayo Chiefs, Bulawayo City, Chicken Inn and Highlanders, while Pool C comprises army sides Black Rhinos and Cranborne Bullets, Manica Diamonds and Tenax and their matches are at Sakubva. Mandava hosts Pool D with FC Platinum, Ngezi Platinum Stars, Triangle United and Premiership returnees Whawha.

The only fixture that wasnâ€™t broadcast was Saturdayâ€™s Pool C opening match that Black Rhinos won 4-1 against Tenax.

The PSL said Heart and Soul faced technical glitches, which it rectified in time for Sundayâ€™s clash to beam new boys Cranborne Bullets stunning Manica Diamonds 1-0.

ZTNâ€™s coverage of the three games on Saturday and Sunday at the National Sports Stadium received rave reviews from fans, who hailed the high quality of production in all the games.

The picture and sound quality were excellent in Saturdayâ€™s 2-2 draw between Caps United and Yadah as well as Sundayâ€™s double header, starting with Harare Cityâ€™s 1-1 draw against ZPC Kariba and followed by Herentalsâ€™ goalless draw with Dynamos.

National broadcaster ZBC covered games played in Zvishavane; FC Platinum taking Whawha to the cleaners with a 6-0 annihilation on Saturday and the weekendâ€™s most exciting match, which Ngezi Platinum Stars won 3-1 against Triangle United.

Most viewers complained about Nation TVâ€™s poor picture and sound quality in coverage of games at Barbourfields. Chicken Inn dismissed Bulawayo City 2-0 on Saturday and defending champions Highlanders pipped Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0 on Sunday.

Coverage would go for long patches without sound, and if they correct those technicalities, this could prove to be the most exciting PSL season, with most games being beamed live since fans continue to be locked out by Covid-19.

An analysis of the games shows that all teams had been itching for the return of the beautiful game and more exciting encounters are on the cards. Â­â€” @ZililoR