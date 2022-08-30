PSL’s new gunslinger…Tipped to reach 20-goal mark

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

CASTLE Lager Premier Soccer League leading goal-scorer William Manondo has all the qualities to break goal scoring records on the local scene, his coach Lloyd Chitembwe has said.

Manondo was on target for Caps United in their 2-1 loss to Highlanders at the weekend.

The goal was his 15th of the season.

With just nine games to go, Manondo looks set to surpass the 20-goal mark, a feat that has not been achieved by any Zimbabwean player in over a decade.

Norman Maroto was the last to achieve that when he banged 22 goals for Gunners in 2010.

The former Harare City player, Manondo, has personally set himself a target of 20 goals this season.

His coach, Chitembwe has nothing but praise for the striker.

“He is just quality. He still has a lot to do from an individual point of view and also for the team considering the quality he has. I think if we continue to create a good environment he can give us more or even better than what he has given us so far.

“I’m talking of someone I really know, it’s not about the potential anymore, it’s about the capacity and he does have the capacity to break records,” said Chitembwe.

“His conversion rate is very good. He has every quality that you need in a player. You look at his technical quality, his ball control, drilling skills and ability to get into good positions.

“No ordinary striker can do what he did in that goal on Sunday. We are blessed as coaches to see these things week in week out,” he added.

Chicken Inn’s Brian Muza is on 10 goals while Nyasha Chintuli of Manica Diamonds scored nine goals. — @innocentskizoe