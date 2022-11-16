Pumula Arts Awards nominees unveiled

Showbiz Correspondent

It is awards season and excitement among artistes is at a fever pitch as they wait with bated breath to see who will triumph. With nominees being unveiled for the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards, another award ceremony that seeks to honour artistes from the city, the Pumula Royal Arts and Community Awards (Praca) has also unveiled its nominees.

Now in its third edition, the Pracas, a youth-born and led initiative, aims to motivate young people in the community to keep on doing the good work that they do in different spheres. They also seek to appreciate, embrace and promote the different talents found in the suburbs.

The awards that will have sub-events will be held over three days starting off with the Praca Street Festival on December 15. The following day will have a film screening and nominees’ dinner with the main awards ceremony slated for December 17.

The nominees were revealed on Saturday at Isilwane Youth Centre at an event that was streamed live on Facebook. Notable among the nominees is producer-cum-musician Poly Da Nqoe, songstress Acquillah K, Afro-pop musician Neezy, The Infinity DJs, Pumula Junction Dance Crew, Lucy Da Poet, Zizo Motion Pictures, Miss Glamour Zimbabwe 2021 Precious Rose and Chronicle journalist Mthabisi Tshuma.

The founder of the awards, Happy Mpofu said preparations for the event are underway. He thanked the Pumula community and Bulawayo city at large for embracing and supporting the event.

He said it was encouraging that new artistes and players who are doing good in the community continue to emerge.

“We’d like to thank and acknowledge young people from Pumula, both in the arts sector and community developers for taking their time to participate in this year’s event. We saw new faces coming in compared to last year’s submission which is a good thing for the initiative as it shows that it’s reaching more young people,” the event organiser said.

Mpofu said in order to make the event a success, they are still calling out for partnerships and sponsors.

Below is a full list of the 2022 Pumula Royal Arts and Community Awards nominees:

ARTS CATEGORIES

1. Outstanding Newcomer in all Genres

i. Toksik Balaclava

ii. Drizzy D

iii. MB Hope Hits

iv. Poet Lethu

v. Pastor Vee

vi. Murdy Blake

vii. MPrincebeatz

2. Outstanding Male Artiste

i. Ronald Stone

ii. Poly Da Nqoe

iii. TCK

iv. Swizz

v. AOK Prontoe

3. Outstanding Female Artiste

i. Acquillah K

ii. Lucy Da Poet

iii. Precious Rose

iv. Strawberry Bubbles

4. Outstanding Music Producer/Studio

i. Michael Banda/ MAK9

ii. Leemzy Beats

iii. TCK/Pheonominal

iv. Gabriel French

5. Music Video of the Year

i. Head High—Flammy K

ii. Bhawuza—MK ft Mandla & Metty

iii. Napi Tapi—Poly Da Nqoe

6. Song of the Year

i. Your Love – Acquillah K

ii. Ngizithandela Wena—Ronald Stone

iii. Stankonko – TCK

iv. Africa Unite – Mjikelwa

7. Outstanding Alternative Music

i. Falling In Love—Blick

ii. Drill Chronicles—Blaq Ego

iii. Murdy Blake—Njalo

iv. Wena Wedwa—Poly Da Nqoe

v. Uthando lwethu – Inkosana Yothando

8. Best Gospel Artiste

i. The Mastered Gospel Group

ii. Onesimo Ngcotsha

iii. Pastor Vee

9. Best Amapiano or House or Gqom Artiste or Kwaito

i. Mjava

ii. Gabriel French

iii. Toksik Balaclava

iv. Yung Nasty

10. Best Hip Hop Artiste

i. Blaq Ego

ii. AOK Prontoe

iii. Flammy K

iv. SSERGOP AHPSIM

v. D Craze

vi. T Culture

11. Best Dancehall/ Artist

i. Swizz

ii. Fire Tea

iii. Tea Jey

12. Best Afro Pop Artiste

i. Acquillah K

ii. Neezy ll

iii. Ronald Stone

13. Outstanding DJ Across All Genres

i. The Infinity DJs

ii. DJ Gadaffi

iii. Mbono Da Original

14. Best Duo /Group

i. The Infinity Djs

ii. Three K

iii. King Virus and Jack Spade

iv. The Mastered Gospel Group

15. Best Album

i. Sihamba Ngomoya — Mjikelwa

ii. Bengisokola — Msheli Wentombi

iii. Overload — Inkosana Yothando

iv. Far Away – AOK Prontoe

16. Best Maskandi Artiste

i. Msheli Wentombi

ii. Abajikijeli

iii. Mjikelwa

Dance Awards

1. Outstanding Male Dancer

i. Gamelihle Thabo Thwala (Pumula Junction)

ii. Brighton Nyathi– Top Pantsulas

iii. Joaquim Mlotshwa –Iyasa

iv. Nkosentsha Hlambelo—Pumula Junction

2. Outstanding Female Dancer

i. Metty Intombi Emfitshane

ii. Sasha Dzingai

iii. Liane Ndlovu

3. Outstanding Duo/Dance Group Across all Genres

i. Top Pantsulas

ii. Pumula Juction Dance Crew

iii. Crazy Movers

Poetry Awards

1. Outstanding Poet

i. Lucy Da Poet

ii. Loraine The Poet

iii. Strawberry Bubbles

iv. Poet Lethu

2. OUTSTANDING LITERARY WORK — FICTION/ None Fiction

i. Alice Mbewe — The rising star

ii. Trust Gwasunda — Was The Spear Wrong?

Film Awards

1. Best Upcoming Actor/Actress

i. Chantel Tshuma – Jane the Ghost

ii. Lerato Ncube—Strength of a young heart

iii. Dorcas Moyo—Jane The Ghost

iv. Olee Ndlovu— Worst Night Mare

2. Best Actor

i. Makhosi Nkomo- The Strength of a young heart

ii. Olee Ndlovu – Worst Night Mare

iii. Talent Ndlovu—Jane the Ghost

3. Best Actress

i. Nobukhosi Moyo—Strength of a youngheart

ii. Chantel Tshuma—Jane the Ghost

iii. Vanessa Sidumisile Kutsanzira—Worst Nightmare

4. Best Short / Feature Film

i. Worst Nightmare—WavyMediaGroup

ii. The Strength of a young heart—Zizo Motion Pictures

iii. Jane The Ghost—FEM Studios

5. Best Production/Media House

i. MAK9

ii. Wave Media Group

iii.Zizo Motion Pictures

6. Outstanding Theatre Actor/Actress

i. Nobukhosi Moyo

ii. Lerato Ncube

Visual Artists Awards

1. Outstanding Visuals Director Across all Genres

i. Lexington Mpofu — Wavymediagroup

ii. Andisiwe Sibindi — FEM Studios

iii. Praise L Nkala — Zizo Motion Pictures

2. Best Cinematographer

i. Lexington Mpofu—Wavymediagroup

ii. Andisiwe Sibindi—FEM Studios

iii. Praise L Nkala—Zizo Motion Pictures

Comedy Awards

Outstanding Comedian

i. Metty Intombi Emfitshane

ii. Spikiri Mzukulu KaGogo

iii. Olee Ndlovu

Modelling Awards

1. Best Male Model

i. Toanashe Martin Gwirai—Mr Drug Free Pumula 2022

ii. Edwin Maseko — King Pumula 2022

2. Best female Model

i. Precious Rose—Miss Glamour Zimbabwe 2021 and Miss Model Mediterrraneo Global 2022

ii. Ashantia N Mpofu – Queen Pumula and Miss Drug Free Pumula 2022

iii. Tafara Shoko—First Princess of Pumula 2022

iv. Cleorance Maseko

Media Awards

1. Outstanding Online/Print

Nkomponi Culture Mag

2. Outstanding Journalist/Writer

i. Melina Sibanda — Skys Trending News

ii. Progress Msipha — Nkomponi Culture Mag

iii. Mthabisi Tshuma —The Chronicle

iv. Jeremiah Harrison

COMMUNITY AWARDS

1. Outstanding Youth Led Community Organisation

i. Youth Community Dialogue Initiatives

ii. Divine Helper

iii. Active Youth Zimbabwe

iv. Young Girls Foundation Trust

2. Outstanding Youth Project

i. The Community Bridge Talk Show—Zizo Motion Pictures

ii. Drug and Substance Abuse Awareness—Active Youth Zimbabwe

iii. Your Health First Talk Show—Young Girls Foundation Trust

3. Business of the Year

i. ICREATE

ii. Pumula Arts and Craft

iii. PEEKARTS

Individual Awards

1. Entrepreneur of the year.

i. Jortham Jele — Jay Jay

ii. Peter Jackson Samuel — PEEKARTS

iii. Sikhulekile Dube — Pumula Arts and Craft

2. Upcoming Entrepreneur

i. Nozithelo Zoleka Hlabangana

ii. Franklin Sibanda

iii. Monique James

Best Hand Work Awards

1. Outstanding Creative Hand Worker

i. Sihlobo Moyo — Sihart

ii. Peter Jackson Samuel — PEEKARTS

iii. Nozithelo Zoleka Hlabangana

2. Outstanding Fashion Designer

i. Fabrique Monique

ii. Edfortune Mkandla

iii. Sikhulekile Dube