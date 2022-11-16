Pumula Arts Awards nominees unveiled

The Chronicle
Showbiz Correspondent
It is awards season and excitement among artistes is at a fever pitch as they wait with bated breath to see who will triumph. With nominees being unveiled for the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards, another award ceremony that seeks to honour artistes from the city, the Pumula Royal Arts and Community Awards (Praca) has also unveiled its nominees.
Now in its third edition, the Pracas, a youth-born and led initiative, aims to motivate young people in the community to keep on doing the good work that they do in different spheres. They also seek to appreciate, embrace and promote the different talents found in the suburbs.
The awards that will have sub-events will be held over three days starting off with the Praca Street Festival on December 15. The following day will have a film screening and nominees’ dinner with the main awards ceremony slated for December 17.
The nominees were revealed on Saturday at Isilwane Youth Centre at an event that was streamed live on Facebook. Notable among the nominees is producer-cum-musician Poly Da Nqoe, songstress Acquillah K, Afro-pop musician Neezy, The Infinity DJs, Pumula Junction Dance Crew, Lucy Da Poet, Zizo Motion Pictures, Miss Glamour Zimbabwe 2021 Precious Rose and Chronicle journalist Mthabisi Tshuma.
The founder of the awards, Happy Mpofu said preparations for the event are underway. He thanked the Pumula community and Bulawayo city at large for embracing and supporting the event.
He said it was encouraging that new artistes and players who are doing good in the community continue to emerge.
“We’d like to thank and acknowledge young people from Pumula, both in the arts sector and community developers for taking their time to participate in this year’s event. We saw new faces coming in compared to last year’s submission which is a good thing for the initiative as it shows that it’s reaching more young people,” the event organiser said.
Mpofu said in order to make the event a success, they are still calling out for partnerships and sponsors.
Below is a full list of the 2022 Pumula Royal Arts and Community Awards nominees:
ARTS CATEGORIES
1. Outstanding Newcomer in all Genres
i. Toksik Balaclava
ii. Drizzy D
iii. MB Hope Hits
iv. Poet Lethu
v. Pastor Vee
vi. Murdy Blake
vii. MPrincebeatz
2. Outstanding Male Artiste
i. Ronald Stone
ii. Poly Da Nqoe
iii. TCK
iv. Swizz
v. AOK Prontoe
3. Outstanding Female Artiste
i. Acquillah K
ii. Lucy Da Poet
iii. Precious Rose
iv. Strawberry Bubbles
4. Outstanding Music Producer/Studio
i. Michael Banda/ MAK9
ii. Leemzy Beats
iii. TCK/Pheonominal
iv. Gabriel French
5. Music Video of the Year
i. Head High—Flammy K
ii. Bhawuza—MK ft Mandla & Metty
iii. Napi Tapi—Poly Da Nqoe
6. Song of the Year
i. Your Love – Acquillah K
ii. Ngizithandela Wena—Ronald Stone
iii. Stankonko – TCK
iv. Africa Unite – Mjikelwa
7. Outstanding Alternative Music
i. Falling In Love—Blick
ii. Drill Chronicles—Blaq Ego
iii. Murdy Blake—Njalo
iv. Wena Wedwa—Poly Da Nqoe
v. Uthando lwethu – Inkosana Yothando
8. Best Gospel Artiste
i. The Mastered Gospel Group
ii. Onesimo Ngcotsha
iii. Pastor Vee
9. Best Amapiano or House or Gqom Artiste or Kwaito
i. Mjava
ii. Gabriel French
iii. Toksik Balaclava
iv. Yung Nasty
10. Best Hip Hop Artiste
i. Blaq Ego
ii. AOK Prontoe
iii. Flammy K
iv. SSERGOP AHPSIM
v. D Craze
vi. T Culture
11. Best Dancehall/ Artist
i. Swizz
ii. Fire Tea
iii. Tea Jey
12. Best Afro Pop Artiste
i. Acquillah K
ii. Neezy ll
iii. Ronald Stone
13. Outstanding DJ Across All Genres
i. The Infinity DJs
ii. DJ Gadaffi
iii. Mbono Da Original
14. Best Duo /Group
i. The Infinity Djs
ii. Three K
iii. King Virus and Jack Spade
iv. The Mastered Gospel Group
15. Best Album
i. Sihamba Ngomoya — Mjikelwa
ii. Bengisokola — Msheli Wentombi
iii. Overload — Inkosana Yothando
iv. Far Away – AOK Prontoe
16. Best Maskandi Artiste
i. Msheli Wentombi
ii. Abajikijeli
iii. Mjikelwa
Dance Awards
1. Outstanding Male Dancer
i. Gamelihle Thabo Thwala (Pumula Junction)
ii. Brighton Nyathi– Top Pantsulas
iii. Joaquim Mlotshwa –Iyasa
iv. Nkosentsha Hlambelo—Pumula Junction
2. Outstanding Female Dancer
i. Metty Intombi Emfitshane
ii. Sasha Dzingai
iii. Liane Ndlovu
3. Outstanding Duo/Dance Group Across all Genres
i. Top Pantsulas
ii. Pumula Juction Dance Crew
iii. Crazy Movers
Poetry Awards
1. Outstanding Poet
i. Lucy Da Poet
ii. Loraine The Poet
iii. Strawberry Bubbles
iv. Poet Lethu
2. OUTSTANDING LITERARY WORK — FICTION/ None Fiction
i. Alice Mbewe — The rising star
ii. Trust Gwasunda — Was The Spear Wrong?
Film Awards
1. Best Upcoming Actor/Actress
i. Chantel Tshuma – Jane the Ghost
ii. Lerato Ncube—Strength of a young heart
iii. Dorcas Moyo—Jane The Ghost
iv. Olee Ndlovu— Worst Night Mare
2. Best Actor
i. Makhosi Nkomo- The Strength of a young heart
ii. Olee Ndlovu – Worst Night Mare
iii. Talent Ndlovu—Jane the Ghost
3. Best Actress
i. Nobukhosi Moyo—Strength of a youngheart
ii. Chantel Tshuma—Jane the Ghost
iii. Vanessa Sidumisile Kutsanzira—Worst Nightmare
4. Best Short / Feature Film
i. Worst Nightmare—WavyMediaGroup
ii. The Strength of a young heart—Zizo Motion Pictures
iii. Jane The Ghost—FEM Studios
5. Best Production/Media House
i. MAK9
ii. Wave Media Group
iii.Zizo Motion Pictures
6. Outstanding Theatre Actor/Actress
i. Nobukhosi Moyo
ii. Lerato Ncube
Visual Artists Awards
1. Outstanding Visuals Director Across all Genres
i. Lexington Mpofu — Wavymediagroup
ii. Andisiwe Sibindi — FEM Studios
iii. Praise L Nkala — Zizo Motion Pictures
2. Best Cinematographer
i. Lexington Mpofu—Wavymediagroup
ii. Andisiwe Sibindi—FEM Studios
iii. Praise L Nkala—Zizo Motion Pictures
Comedy Awards
Outstanding Comedian
i. Metty Intombi Emfitshane
ii. Spikiri Mzukulu KaGogo
iii. Olee Ndlovu
Modelling Awards
1. Best Male Model
i. Toanashe Martin Gwirai—Mr Drug Free Pumula 2022
ii. Edwin Maseko — King Pumula 2022
2. Best female Model
i. Precious Rose—Miss Glamour Zimbabwe 2021 and Miss Model Mediterrraneo Global 2022
ii. Ashantia N Mpofu – Queen Pumula and Miss Drug Free Pumula 2022
iii. Tafara Shoko—First Princess of Pumula 2022
iv. Cleorance Maseko
Media Awards
1. Outstanding Online/Print
Nkomponi Culture Mag
2. Outstanding Journalist/Writer
i. Melina Sibanda — Skys Trending News
ii. Progress Msipha — Nkomponi Culture Mag
iii. Mthabisi Tshuma —The Chronicle
iv. Jeremiah Harrison
COMMUNITY AWARDS
1. Outstanding Youth Led Community Organisation
i. Youth Community Dialogue Initiatives
ii. Divine Helper
iii. Active Youth Zimbabwe
iv. Young Girls Foundation Trust
2. Outstanding Youth Project
i. The Community Bridge Talk Show—Zizo Motion Pictures
ii. Drug and Substance Abuse Awareness—Active Youth Zimbabwe
iii. Your Health First Talk Show—Young Girls Foundation Trust
3. Business of the Year
i. ICREATE
ii. Pumula Arts and Craft
iii. PEEKARTS
Individual Awards
1. Entrepreneur of the year.
i. Jortham Jele — Jay Jay
ii. Peter Jackson Samuel — PEEKARTS
iii. Sikhulekile Dube — Pumula Arts and Craft
2. Upcoming Entrepreneur
i. Nozithelo Zoleka Hlabangana
ii. Franklin Sibanda
iii. Monique James
Best Hand Work Awards
1. Outstanding Creative Hand Worker
i. Sihlobo Moyo — Sihart
ii. Peter Jackson Samuel — PEEKARTS
iii. Nozithelo Zoleka Hlabangana
2. Outstanding Fashion Designer
i. Fabrique Monique
ii. Edfortune Mkandla
iii. Sikhulekile Dube