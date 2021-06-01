Pumula youths organise crime awareness fun run

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

YOUTHS from Pumula and Hyde park under the Safe, Inclusive Cities Project are planning to host a 10km fun run in Pumula this weekend as part of crime awareness in the suburb.

Event organiser Admire Banda said they were engaging the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) and the Bulawayo Athletics Board (Bab) with the hope of hosting a smooth and safe event.

“We normally raise awareness through roadshows and talkshows, but we want to do things differently this time. Crime and violence in the suburb pushed us to start this initiative in the hope it will make a difference in our community,” said Banda.

“This is an initiative to mobilise, disseminate information, raise awareness on safety in the neighborhood, public transport and all spaces in our area. We will also take the opportunity to spread awareness of Covid-19. People from other suburbs are also welcome to join because the issue of safety is not about Pumula only. Registration is free.

“We are going to do this event physically. That said we are going to be following all Covid-19 regulations, there won’t be any gatherings and whoever finishes his or her race gets his or her refreshments and go home. Our main topics will be on safety in public transport, safety in the community, Covid-19, drugs and substance abuse and violence.”