Qeqe eyes 2nd Nama

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

SONGSTRESS and actress Qeqeshiwe Mntambo is eyeing her second National Art Merit Award (Nama) after she was nominated in the Outstanding Theatre Actress category.

Six years ago, Qeqe scooped the Nama Outstanding Television Actress award for her lead role in the ZBC production Suku.

Qeqe has been in the arts sector for some time now and her nomination this year is for her role as Pinky, the girl who became a prostitute in The Hostel.

Thulani Mbambo, who is behind the theatrical production that premiered at the Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo last year, is also nominated for Outstanding Director.

For her nomination, Qeqe, who is also a house musician, said it was another confirmation that she should take her art seriously.

“Acting is something that I did not realise I was good at because I was pursuing a musical career. When I got into acting, I just wanted to try it out. I started off with radio dramas then stage and television.

“When I was nominated for the first time, there were heavyweights in the industry like Sarah Mpofu and when I got the award, I felt this was another part of my art that I needed to take seriously,” said Qeqe.

Asked how she balances her artistry, Qeqe said: “I always try to give myself time and do not do everything at once because there are some productions that clash. I’ve found a way to balance my many talents and it’s amazing because when I invest my all in something, there are a lot of wonderful fruits that come out of it,” she said.

However, while basking in the prospect of winning another Nama, Qeqe says the journey in the arts industry is still a difficult one.

“I’m more like a freelancer in the arts industry so each time I approach people who’re established wanting assistance and guidance, it’s always difficult. They don’t see our vision and don’t take us seriously. Unless you’ve won an award and you’ve blown up, that’s when they’re interested in you,” she said.

“I’ve worked my way up through this difficulty and there are a few people who’ve worked with me and helped me out in this industry, especially in theatre.”