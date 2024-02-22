Radio presenter arrested for kidnapping, shooting case

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A RADIO presenter was arrested in connection with a shooting and kidnapping case.

In a statement, police said DJ Edias “Mafight” Sibanda (33) was arrested for the incident that occurred on 18 February 2024 in Mutare.

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of radio presenter or DJ Edias “Mafight” Sibanda (33) in Harare today. This is in connection with the shooting incident and kidnapping case which occurred in Mutare on 18th February 2024.”

“More details to be revealed during the pending court proceedings,” reads the statement.