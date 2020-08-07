Ramaphosa appoints special envoys to Zim over “human rights abuse” allegations

Senior Reporter

SOUTH African President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as the chairperson of the African Union (AU), has appointed two special envoys to Zimbabwe following unsubstantiated reports of alleged human rights violations peddled by the opposition and anti-Government political activists.

Fugitive G40 members, who are hiding in South Africa, are behind the recent anti-Zimbabwe campaign responsible for inventing a non-existent crisis and have been engaging various regional players in a desperate effort to isolate the country.

Government has since dismissed suggestions that there is a crisis in Zimbabwe.

In a statement, President Ramaphosa said he appointed former Cabinet Minister Dr Sydney Mufamadi and former Speaker of Parliament Ms Baleka Mbete as his special envoys to Zimbabwe, following recent reports of “difficulties” that Zimbabwe is experiencing.

The two are set to visit the country on a fact-finding mission and they will meet Government and other key political stakeholders.

“The President of the Republic of South Africa, His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa, has appointed Dr. Sydney Mufamadi and Ms Baleka Mbete as his special envoys to Zimbabwe, following recent reports of difficulties that the Republic of Zimbabwe is experiencing,” read the statement.

“The special envoys are expected to engage the Government of Zimbabwe and relevant stakeholders to identify possible ways in which South Africa can assist Zimbabwe. The President’s special envoys will leave for Zimbabwe as soon as all the arrangements are made.”

Dr Sydney Mufamadi is the former Minister of Provincial and Local Government having served in that country’s government between 1999 and 2008. He is the neighbouring country’s first Minister of Safety and Security – a position he held until 1999.

Ms Baleka Mbete is the country’s former Deputy President, former Speaker of the National Assembly as well as former chairperson of the ruling African National Congress (ANC).

The Permanent Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Nick Mangwana said there is no crisis or implosion in the country, neither has there been any abduction or “war” on citizens.

Mr Mangwana said the Government has taken note of false allegations of human rights abuse and “crisis” in the country being peddled by known political activists and misinformed individuals and global actors.

He said like any other country in the world, Zimbabwe has been enforcing Covid-19 lockdown regulations intended to safeguard and protect the lives of all citizens where necessary, the law has been fairly applied.

The European Union and the United States imposed illegal sanctions against Zimbabwe after Harare embarked on an agrarian reform aimed at redistributing land to the black majority from the white minority.

The United Nations, African Union and Sadc among other regional blocs have called for the removal of the sanctions saying they were not justified.