Ramaphosa mourns the death of Namibia`s President

Bongani Ndlovu Online Reporter

SOUTH Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent a condolence message to Namibia following the death of its President Hage Geingob.

The late President Geingob died shortly after midnight on Sunday at Lady Pohamba Hospital in Namibia, the Acting President Nangolo Mbumba announced.

President Ramaphosa said the death of President Geingob has robbed Namibia of an outstanding leader.

Below is President Ramaphosa’s full statement.

Today, South Africa joins the people of our sister state Namibia in mourning the passing of a leader, patriot and friend of South Africa.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Geingob family and the people of Namibia who have lost an outstanding leader in a year in which Namibia, like South Africa, is due to hold elections.

I am deeply saddened at this time as I reflect on the privilege I had as recently as October 2023 to be hosted by President Geingob, Madame Geingos and the Cabinet on a Working Visit to Namibia.

During the visit, we committed our two countries to even closer partnership, inspired in great measure by President Geingob’s passionate conviction about our shared future as nations and greater opportunities and prosperity for citizens on both sides of the Orange River.

President Geingob was a towering veteran of Namibia’s liberation from colonialism and apartheid. He was also greatly influential in the solidarity that the people of Namibia extended to the people of South Africa so that we could be free today.

We are therefore filled with appreciation and sadness at the passing of a comrade in struggle and a close partner in our democratic dispensation.

May his soul rest in peace.