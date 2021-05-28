Rapper, Papi Nala confident debut EP will top charts

Langalakhe Mabena

Up-and-coming Hip Hop artiste, Papi Nala (Alan Hlatshwayo) has introduced himself in the game with a scorcher of an EP which he is confident will top chats on Bulawayo radio stations.

His debut offering is titled The Preamble and it boasts of six songs that were produced by various Bulawayo-based producers. The EP is accessible on all digital music platforms.

Papi Nala’s main inspiration comes from South Africa’s versatile rapper and producer Anatii and Younger Chief.

“I recorded all six songs at Montrose Records which is now known as Restore Culture Records (RCR). Vulan’ndlela was produced by P.A.C (Prince Andile Chaka) while Bulawayo and Spatheleni was produced by T.R.D (Thabo Dube). Blow was produced by Tonights_Guest also know as Courtney Thomas,” said the rapper who hails from Parklands suburb.

“Other songs include Witit which was produced by the Boii Julz (Mqondisi Mthombeni) and it features Payday_Zw. The last one Demi Demi was produced by Renzo L.A.X and it features Greatjoy_Hlats and Renzo L.L.AX.

“All the artistes I featured are young and new in the game. The main aim of roping them in was to introduce ourselves to the mainstream as we feel prepared to go commercial,” he said.

As he was juggling education while recording his EP, Papi Nala said it was hard to balance both as it required so much time.

“I’m doing an IT program with a local college and this was a challenge as it was hard to balance school and hustling while I was recording my EP.”

Papi Nala is signed under &Usentertainment with other young artistes like The Dawg, Bhekiwe and Jungle_Worldwide.