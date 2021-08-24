Rapper Rockie DouB bags App A Combo endorsement

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent

MUSICIAN and entrepreneur Junior Garnet Dube has moved in to promote fellow artiste, rapper Rockie DouB (real name Warren Nigel Moyo) where he has endorsed him through his online restaurant business, App A Combo.

Gone are the days where establishments would use known figures in promoting their brands, something that Dube said should be a thing of the past.

He said in order for up-and-coming artistes to shine, there is a need for corporates to give them a chance as that is one of the ways, they can grow.

“As a growing brand in the city, we’ve been monitoring the space of how creatives are appreciated and we realised that young artistes were being left out in endorsements.

“As a way of reaching our clients through having interactive social media content, we’ve appointed Rockie DoUb, a Zim Hip Hop Awards and Skyz Metro Music Awards nominee as our ambassador.

“He’s become creative enough to come up with his own menu and recipe to show how dedicated he is to the growth of the company and our relationship,” said Dube.

Just like how Reebok named the SneAKA after AKA, Adidas named Yeezy after Kanye West and Puma endorsed Rihanna’s Fenty, App A Combo ZW has endorsed Rockie Doub’s Ganda Ganda Combo, a Combination of spicy chicken wings with fries and rolls.

Commenting on the endorsement, Rockie DoUb said: “This isn’t just my win, but a win for the culture. We want to encourage more corporates to engage with us in pushing their brands. We stand to gain a lot more through such creative partnerships.”

App A Combo ZW (short for Whatsapp A Combination) is an online restaurant that started operating last year. – @mthabis_mthire