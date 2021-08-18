Rapper Street Fame drops Singles Collection

Mbulelo Mpofu, Online Reporter

Up-and-coming hip hop artiste, Street Fame (real name Blessed Mapfumo) has released his first singles collection titled Differences in addition to two albums he released prior.

The album boasts of rap singles including A minute that features eMKlass and Yeah Miah, Chepa Jecha and Chiponda Moyo (both featuring YEAH Miah).

The collection that was released last week was recorded at TRB Music and Black Pitcher Records.

“Differences the singles collection is my latest offering that was inspired by three things, love, joy and heartbreaks. People who love music that portrays a message of love will surely enjoy this album as it is a social commentary on these subject matters.

“Two of my brothers Yeah Miah and eMKlass helped me paint the picture,” said the artist who hails from Pelandaba.

Medur (stylisation of ‘murder’), as the rapper is also known, believes that he is what the game has been missing all along and ‘murdering beats’ gives him carte blanche to stake a claim at being called a hip hop king one day.

From his previous productions, New Kid In Town and Definition of Medur, Street Fame holds Differences in high regard as an album that stands out from the rest.

“My latest album brings a different feel to what I’ve been doing in the past, both lyrically and vocal delivery. I think I’ve improved and developed a lot as an artist and my fans will definitely sense the difference now,” said Street Fame.

There is no stopping the rapper as he is already promising to deliver a summer single