Rare opportunity for Amakhosikazi

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Chiefs women’s side, Amakhosikazi have been presented a rare opportunity to prove they are a force to reckon with, when they face Herentals Queens in a Chibuku Super Cup final curtain raiser at Barbourfields Stadium on November 20.

The side has accumulated 53 points from 18 games, losing none and scoring a massive 101 goals in the Southern Region Women’s league.

Such a huge amount of goals has got doubters questioning the competitiveness of the Southern Region Women’s League. That is enough motivation for Amakhosikazi to prove them otherwise.

They face Herentals Queens who are top of the table in the Super League with 67 points from 24 games in the 14-team table.

They are well set to be crowned champions having only lost one game in the league.

With their promotion to the Women’s Super League where Herentals Queens ply their trade, Bulawayo Chiefs have this upcoming match to show how good they are facing a highly ranked team.

Amakhosikazi coach Evans Netha said they were looking forward to the epic encounter. He knows well that his charges have a point to prove.

“It’s good for us to have this opportunity. It’s a big stage and l believe we are ready to put up a good show,” said Netha.

“Herentals Queens are a good side playing in the topflight but we are confident with the side that we have we are going to be competitive.

“This game will give us pointers as to what we should expect when we play in the Super League next year.”

Amakhosikazi have been in spectacular form this season, with their players Patience Ndlovu having netted 20 goals, Lorraine Mupasi sits on 17, Nomqhele Donga on 12 and Nothabo Nkabinde has found the target 11 times.

In this first curtain raiser of a major men’s cup final, fans who will watch the Chibuku Super Cup will be asked to pay just a US$1 for a seat in the rest of the ground, US$2 for the VIP while the VVIP will be strictly for invited guests.

The drop in charges is likely to be a welcome relief for many fans of the Premier League who have for long complained of not affording the traditional US$3 demanded at league matches.

Fans in Bulawayo had a chance to watch a rehearsal of the final when Chiefs beat Herentals 1-0 in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match on October 30 at Luveve Stadium in a match that was poorly attended.

For the finals, the sponsors have also lined up some entertainment from popular dance ensemble Inkululeko Yabatsha School of Arts (Iyasa) and rhumba/tshibilika musician Clement Magwaza. — @innocentskizoe