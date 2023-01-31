Raza, Burl record wins in franchise leagues

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN cricketers, Ryan Burl and Sikandar Raza recorded wins in their respective franchise leagues in Bangladesh and United Arab Emirates (UAE) yesterday.

Burl’s Sylhet Strikers won by 31 runs against Khulna Tigers in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) while Raza and his Dubai Capitals side triumphed by seven wickets over Abu Dhabi Knight Riders IN International League T20 (ILT20).

In Bangladesh, Burl came in handy with the bat once again finishing unbeaten with 21 runs from 11 deliveries as his side posted a huge 192-4 in their 20 overs. Towhid Hridoy and Zakir Hasan scored 74 and 53 runs for the Strikers.

The Zimbabwean international did not bowl, Khulna Tigers kept at 161-9 in 20 overs to make it two consecutive wins since his return from international duty with the Chevrons. Strikers, who are sitting on top of the log standings have 16 points from eight wins in 10 matches.

Meanwhile, in UAE, Raza took one wicket in his four overs conceding 33 runs as Capitals limited their opponents to 149-9 in 20 overs. In their chase, the Zimbabwean stalwart remained not out with two runs from five balls as they finished on 150-3 in 17. 4 overs.

The Capitals are fifth with seven points from eight matches. They have managed to record three wins so far.

Burl and his side will return back to action on Saturday where they will play against Rangpur Riders while Raza will be up on Thursday against Desert Vipers. – @brandon_malvin