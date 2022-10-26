Redcliff Town Clerk involved in accident

Redcliff Town Clerk involved in accident

The Chronicle

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

REDCLIFF Town Clerk Mr Gilson Chakauya and three other Redcliff Municipality staffers are lucky to be alive when they were involved in a freak road traffic accident on Tuesday evening.

The accident occurred between Gweru and Kwekwe along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway.

Redcliff Mayor, Councillor Clayton Masiyatsva confirmed the accident saying all the four escaped with injuries and were in stable conditions.

“I can confirm that our town clerk together with three other council workers were involved in an accident while on their way from Gweru where they were attending a Zimbabwe Election Commission delimitation meeting. Our prayers are with them and their entire families during these trying times,” said Cllr Masiyatsva.

Although details of what transpired are still sketchy, Cllr Masiyatsva said the council delegation rammed into a stationary vehicle.

“I am told there was a stationary vehicle which did not indicate using the usual precautionary measures and the driver of the vehicle they were travelling in did not see the vehicle in time and rammed into it as a result,” said Cllr Masiyatsva.

