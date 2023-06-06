Referee of the year Chivandire gives back to former schools 

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

REIGNING referee of the year Martin Chivandire recently paid a visit to his former schools Berejena High School and Mandini Primary School in Masvingo to donate football equipment aimed at pushing the development of football at the school.

He presented a full kit and playing balls to each of the schools.

“This is me ploughing and giving back to where l come from. I did my primary school at Mandini. I once donated playing balls last year so I had promised to get them a kit having noted they did not have proper uniforms.

“When l was voted the referee of the year l felt it was time to give back. I bought the equipment with my own money. I also visited Berejana and also donated football equipment with the assistance of Manica Diamonds coach Jairos Tapera. It is at these schools where my love for football started and it’s only fair l do this kind of gesture,” said Chivandire.

The last time that a Bulawayo-based referee scooped the Referee of the Year award was 12 years ago and that man was Tabani Mnkantjo.

Chivandire was voted the outstanding match official for the year 2021/ 22 and is a senior police officer by profession and is the Officer-in-Charge of Pumula Police Station.

He has also studied for a Master’s Degree in Police and Security Studies in India.

