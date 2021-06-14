Remember when you took your boyfriend to your aunt?…Awa Khiwe is here to remind you of that special moment

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Do you remember that time when you were madly in love with your boyfriend and were preparing to take the relationship a step further by introducing him to your aunt?

Special moment it was and Germany-based Zimbabwe-born rapper, Awa Khiwe is about to relive that moment with you through a track titled Babakazi.

Since time immemorial, it has been a norm that most African women inform their aunts on their relationships as they have been considered the best relationship advisers. Awa has captured this process through her forthcoming track that she is confident will be a hit upon release next week.

“I’m preparing to release a single on the 25th of June. It’s called Babakazi and is a love song that talks about our Ndebele tradition of telling an aunt when you’re in a serious relationship,” she said.

Quizzed if the track resembles her personal life, Awa Khiwe said: “No. I just decided to work on the track as someone who’s proud of her culture, having been born in Nkayi.”

So, if you happen to be in a serious relationship and don’t know what step to take next, take time to listen to the song and maybe, you can have a rough idea. – @mthabisi_mthire