Ringisai Mapondera appointed Team Zim Chef de Mission

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe Volleyball Association (ZVA) president Ringisai Mapondera has been appointed Chef de Mission of Team Zimbabwe for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee said: “The Zimbabwe Olympic Committee (ZOC) is pleased to announce the appointment of seasoned administrator Mr Ringisai Kudzanai Hillario Mapondera as Chef de Mission (CdM) to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

“The 2024 Summer Olympics, officially the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad and also known as Paris 2024, is an upcoming international multi-sport event scheduled to take place from 26 July to 11 August 2024.

“Having successfully undergone a selection process, his confirmation was presented to and approved by the ZOC board on the 2nd of July 2022. The CdM’s main role will be to effectively manage the Zimbabwe Paris 2024 Olympic team before, during and after the Games. This is in line with ZOCs Athletes Development and Support Overall Goal to ensure Team Zimbabwe has well supported and adequately prepared athletes who perform optimally at world level competitions by 2025. Mr. Ringisai Mapondera, the ZOC Chair of the Legal, Governance (Ethics and Integrity), Membership and Standards Compliance Commission, brings with him vast experience in sport governance and management.”

Mapondera is also the regional volleyball Zone VI secretary-general.