RoilBAA nomination a stamp of approval for Prince Luphahla

Tonderai Zvimba, Showbiz Reporter

Actor, Prince Luphahla who is nominated for the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (RoilBAA) in the Outstanding Film/TV Actor category says the nomination has been a big stamp of approval of his career choice which was not supported by many, including his family.

The ZBCtv Ezakomatshelela drama actor who has been acting for the past five years said many people were against his decision to take up acting as a career as they felt it had no future.

“At first, my family didn’t understand and was doubtful about me taking up the acting route. It’s not an easy thing telling parents that you want to take up acting as a career as many are skeptical towards it.

“I therefore had to prove to them that acting is what I was passionate about. And fortunately, they’re now 100% supportive. With this BAA nomination, I now want to show them that the journey that I took will bring food on the table,” Luphahla said.

The actor, who used to watch theatre plays at Masotsha High School where he studied, said his acting career was honed at the school.

“My passion for acting started way back in 2014 when I used to watch theatre plays at my school, Masotsha High. After admiring the actors, I joined the drama club. Since then, I never looked back,” he said.

Luphahla said he landed his first professional theatre play titled Ben 10 in 2016.

“My first professional stage play was Ben 10 where I was the main character. From there, I featured in quite a number of plays, namely My First Day at College, The Virus and Ukholo.

“From Ukholo, I was spotted by its playwright and director Thembelihle Moyo who gave me another role in her drama series Isipho Sami and Ezakomatshelela, which I’m nominated for.”

The actor, who is inspired by local actors Percy Soko and Thulani Mbambo, has also featured in Turning Point (feature film) and Indlalifa (drama series).

On the RoilBAA nomination, Luphahla said it feels great to be recognised for his work.

He said:

“It feels great to be recognised in your own city. I wasn’t expecting it and was actually shocked to find out that I was nominated. This shows that my work is speaking for itself.”

He said his vision is to take his acting career beyond the country’s borders.

“My vision is to take my career beyond the country’s borders and raise the Zimbabwean flag high. I’m working with a company called Afri-Art to learn more of the behind the scenes work so that I become a complete product,” he said.