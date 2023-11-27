RoilBAA: People choose Insimbi

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

Popular rhumba group from Tsholotsho Insimbi ZeZhwane drove away in a BMW 318 after scooping the coveted Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards People’s Choice Award.

In their seventh edition, the awards, which honour and recognise the immense talent within the Matabeleland region, were held on Saturday evening at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC).

In addition to winning the People’s Choice Award, Insimbi ZeZhwane also took home the award for Outstanding Tshibilika/Rhumba Act. The group’s popularity was evident as the crowd erupted in excitement and chanted the group’s slogan, “Jiiiii” every time they were called to the stage.

The exhibition centre’s Hall 3 was filled to capacity with people from all walks of life, all dressed in their finest attire, adding to the glamour of the night.

In attendance were social media personalities from South Africa; Lasizwe Dambuza and his brother Lungile Mchunu, and UK-based Zimbabwean Mitchell “Mimi” Tshuma. The trio were fashion police on the night welcoming guests and asking them about their outfits. They were responsible for selecting the best-dressed individual of the night, who was rewarded with a weekend getaway to South Africa.

The awards ceremony was also attended by previous winners and nominees of the RoilBAAs including Mawiza, Thandy Dhlana, Lady Tshawe, Cde Phil, Ladee, Mzoe 7, and Nkwali, creating an atmosphere of celebration and recognition within the arts industry.

Other than Insimbi ZeZhwane, the spotlight was shone on DJ Nitefreak who scooped three awards; Outstanding Song of the Year, Outstanding Club DJ, and Outstanding Ambassador (Worldwide).

As part of this year’s edition, seven icons within the arts sector were honoured, over and above the Lifetime Achievement Award. These were traditional dance group Thandanani Women’s Ensemble, musician Hudson Simbarashe, theatre practitioner Thabani H Moyo, prolific writer Ericah Gwetai, media personality Ezra Tshisa Sibanda, music group Black Umfolosi and the late hip-hop musician Cal_Vin.

The Outstanding Male Artiste of the Year Award went to Calvin Mangena while the Outstanding Female Artiste of the Year gong went to Joy Rukanza. Chronicle’s Mbulelo Mpofu was awarded Outstanding Arts Journalist while Outstanding Online media went to Dab Three Events.

Throughout the night, the audience was entertained by performances from Mzoe 7, Umnikazi Wempuphu, and Mr Nyathi Sir with their latest track — Kungcono as well as Albinism Konnect, ensuring that the event was a memorable one for all in attendance.

Another highlight of the night was when the late hip-hop artiste Cal_Vin was honoured through his three-year-old daughter, Khloe Owami Nhliziyo, for the impact he had on the music industry. She was offered a trust fund for the next seven years where she is going to learn at any school of her choice. The trust fund was launched by philanthropist Mitchell “Mimi” Tshuma through her Hope Restores Academy.

Speaking on their win, Meluleki “Brema” Moyo, co-founder of Insimbi ZeZhwane, expressed gratitude and said he was dedicating their People’s Choice Award to the group’s co-founder, the late Elvis “Ma Eli” Mathe.

“I’d like to thank the people of Zimbabwe for their support and believing in our music. This award (People’s Choice) is dedicated to our brother the late Ma Eli. All this that is happening is because of him.

“Thanks to everyone who voted and supported us. I had a feeling that something like this was going to happen and we thank God for that. It’s unfortunate that our brother is not here to see all of this,” said Brema.

The group was involved in a car accident in August on a way to a show and the vehicle they were presented with at the awards could not have come at a better time as they are trying to recover from the incident.

Below is the 2023 Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards list of winners:

1. Outstanding Arts Photographer

Ern Photography

2. Outstanding Dance Ensemble

Sekunjalo Ma Africa

3. Outstanding Female Dancer

Mandisa Maseko Aka Stormzw

4. Outstanding Male Dancer

Anele Sithole (Iyasa)

5. Outstanding Theatre Actress

Musawenkosi Sibanda (Simunye)

Charmaine Mudau (Simunye)

6. Outstanding Theatre Actor

Zenzo Nyathi (An Act Of Man)

7. Outstanding Theatre Production

Simunye By Indlovu Theatre

8. Outstanding Comedian

Mbongeni Ignatius

9. Outstanding Poet

Chioniso Tsikisayi

10. Outstanding Literary Work – English

Magic And Masala By Violette Kee-Tui

11. Outstanding Ndebele Literary Work

Impilo Le By Pretty Ndlovu

12. Outstanding Arts Journalist (All Media )

Mbulelo Mpofu – The Chronicle

13. Outstanding Online Media

Dab 3 – Enkundleni Exclusive Podcast

14. Outstanding Radio Dj

Gabs Hotta Fire – Skyz Metro Fm

15. Outstanding Club Dj

Nitefreak

16. Outstanding Fashion Designer/House Scarless By Benard

17. Outstanding Model – Francisco Kampira

18. Outstanding Ambassador (Worldwide)

Nitefreak

19. Outstanding Hip Hop Artist /Act

Mlue Jay

20. Outstanding Kwaito/House/Gqom/ Amapiano Artist/Act

Mzistozz Mfanafuthi

21. Outstanding Alternative Music

Fab G Mshanakagogo

22. Outstanding Gospel Artist/Act

Everton Mlalazi

23. Outstanding Imbube/ Acapella Group/Act

Great Stars Ijongosi

24. Outstanding “Ma Eli” Tshibilika/Rhumba Act

Insimbi Zezhwane

25. Outstanding Music Producer

Dj Jabs

26. Outstanding Music Video

Da Kudu & Kbrizzy – Kiss Dilika

27. Outstanding Song Of The Year

Nitefreak – Premier Gao Remix

28. Outstanding TV Production/Programme

I Wear My Culture

29. Outstanding Film/Tv Actress

Florence Sithole — Ihlazo

30. Outstanding Film/Tv Actor

Madlela — Madlela Comes Home

31. Newcomer Of The Year (All Genres)

Fury Gun

32. Outstanding Male Artiste Of The Year

Calvin Mangena

33. Outstanding Female Artiste Of The Year

Joy Rukanza

34. People’s Choice Award (All Genres)

Insimbi ZeZhwane