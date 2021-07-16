Roki vows to stay on top following Koffi Olomide collabo

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Urban grooves maestro Roki (real name Rockford Josphats) says he has been given a new lease of life by Passion Java through his Passion Java Records which will enable him to keep growing his music career.

Roki is already basking in the glory of his latest single Uchandifunga whose video made history in the country by being the first to clinch a million views on YouTube in less than 96 hours. The video that was premièred on that platform on 1 July, had by yesterday morning more than 1,5 million views.

The singer’s association with the recently established record label seems to be paying off for him as he is back in the studio recording music with two African music giants, Congolese Soukous singer, dancer, producer and composer Koffi Olomide who is dubbed as the King of Rhumba and Tanzanian Afro-pop artiste Rayvanny who in 2017 won the BET International Viewers’ Choice award. Rayvanny is behind the Tetema hit that features Diamond Platnumz.

The fans who are celebrating the return of Chidzoka hit-maker who has a tendency of taking a sabbatical each time he releases a hit, are asking if he will not do the same after all this hype.

Roki has had so many opportunities that would have undeniably made him a star not only locally but regionally but he sadly wasted most of them.

The biggest was the Big Brother Africa stint nine years ago when he fought with fellow Zimbabwean housemate Maneta Mazanhi leading to their disqualification from the show.

All eyes were on him and his arts career seemed to be shaping up well as he would showcase his singing talent on the show, but following his disqualification, people naturally lost interest in him.

Once again, all eyes are on him and this is a make-or-break situation for him.

He clearly has the financial backing from Passion Java and all that he has to do is try to keep a clean record and continue churning out good music. Collaborations with Koffi Olomide and Rayvanny who are both in the country, should not be taken lightly and as such it is an opportunity for Roki to shine.

Chronicle Showbiz caught up with Roki, a musician who was born in Madagascar who gave assurance to his fans that this time around, he is here to stay.

He said over the years, fans have not been seeing much of him as he has been behind the scenes nurturing up-and-coming artistes.

“A number of people have been saying I ‘went awol’ but that’s not the case as a lot of my energy and time has been spent helping others. I feel like I shine better when I help others and I’ve done this through the likes of the late Soul Jah Love who came from my teachings,” said Roki.

He said he has also been composing songs and producing tracks for a number of artistes in the country.

“When people don’t see me in the forefront, I’ll either be writing or producing for other artistes,” said Roki.

He however, apologised to fans who have been missing him and assured them that this time around they will hear from him more frequently.

“For now, I don’t produce music because I trust Oskid with all my productions. My friend and spiritual father Passion Java preaches to me and wants me to lead a better life and I’m grateful,” said Roki. — @mthabisi_mthire.