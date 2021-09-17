RPAZ celebrates World Patient Safety Day

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

THE Radiation Protection Authority of Zimbabwe (RPAZ) is today joining the world in celebrating the World Patient Safety Day under the theme “Safe Maternal and new-born care”.

RPAZ has embraced the World health Organisation’s urge to ‘Act now for safe and respectful childbirth!’ as well as the government’s strategic thrust towards improving the quality of life for citizens.

In a statement, RPAZ Corporate Communications Officer, Mr Shingirai Huni said in fulfilment of the mandate of protecting people and the environment from harmful effects of radiation, RPAZ recognises the need to ensure protection of patients which includes pregnant patients.

“Prenatal Radiation Exposure is the exposure of a foetus to radiation. This could occur when a pregnant mother’s abdomen is exposed to radiation for diagnostic or therapeutic purposes. The possibility of severe health effects depends on the gestational age of the foetus at the time of exposure and the amount of radiation it is exposed to. Foetuses are particularly sensitive to radiation during their early development, between weeks two and 18 of pregnancy,” said Mr Huni.

He said expectant mothers are advised to ask their doctors about the dangers of exposing their unborn babies to radiation.

“The health consequences can be severe, even at radiation doses considered too low for the mother. The consequences can include stunted growth, deformities, abnormal brain function, or cancer that may develop sometime later in life. Pregnant women should consult with their physicians if they have any concern about radiation exposure to their foetus,” said Mr Huni.

He went on to list what RPAZ has done for protection of patients, such as inspection and grading of facilities and training of radiation safety officers.

“Through its mandate of protecting people, particularly patients, RPAZ under the Thematic Safety Area (TSA 3) has taken the following strides; development of regulations that specify requirements for protection of patients for diagnostic of therapeutic procedures involving the use of radiation, Radiation Protection (Medical Practice) Regulations, 2014. The requirements also specify justification and optimization of protecting for pregnant patients to ensure safety for both the mother and foetus.

“Practice specific regulations are at draft stage to curter for specific requirements for different medical practices which will help further improve on patient safety.

“A graded approach is used for inspecting facilities with radiation equipment and radioactive sources including diagnostic radiology, nuclear medicine and radiotherapy facilities. Inspections are conducted to verify whether facilities meet radiation safety requirements, equipment being used meets quality control requirements, facilities have adequately trained and qualified personnel and A graded approach to enforcements to ensure correction of identified non-compliances at facilities.

“Training of Radiation Safety Officers who have a key role to play in ensuring radiation safety requirements are met at facilities. Raising awareness to members of the public at strategic events like the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, Harare Agricultural Show and Health Expos. All the strides are crucial in ensuring patient safety which also includes safety of pregnant patients leading to delivery of healthy babies.”

