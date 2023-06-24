Rumble in Harare…Windies, Chevrons in pivotal showdown

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

IN what promises to be a thriller, the Windies and Zimbabwe will battle it out today at Harare Sports Club in a top-of-the-table clash in the 2023 Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers. With a rich history between them, the Windies may feel confident, given their dominance in previous encounters. However, the Chevrons have shown tremendous form in the tournament, making this match a potential game-changer.

With 48 matches played between them, the Windies hold the upper hand with 36 victories, while the Chevrons have managed only 10 wins against their opponents. Two matches have resulted in ties or inconclusive outcomes. Nonetheless, Zimbabwe have displayed impressive performances recently, winning their last two matches in a row. Playing on their home ground, Harare Sports Club, under the guidance of their legendary coach Dave Houghton, the Chevrons are buoyed by the support of their passionate fans, who have become their 12th man.

Zimbabwe’s resurgence and the positive impact of Houghton’s leadership in the team’s dynamics will be crucial in their quest for victory against the formidable Windies. Following the Chevrons’ triumph over the Netherlands, Sikandar Raza, the history-making all-rounder, acknowledged Houghton’s transformative influence.

“Dave has brought this culture, this mindset in the change room that unfortunately we were missing. We were on the verge of losing a culture, and lucky for all of us that we found Dave Houghton at the right time . . . he has brought everything that Zimbabwe was missing,” said Raza.

Reflecting on their previous encounter in 2018, where Zimbabwe suffered a defeat that cost them a place in the World Cup, the Chevrons are determined to leave those memories behind. Brimming with confidence and rediscovering their winning formula, Zimbabwe relies heavily on the experience and skill of three senior players — Raza, Sean Williams, and skipper Craig Ervine. This trio’s exceptional form in the team’s opening matches will be vital against Darren Sammy’s Windies.

During the tournament opener, Williams and Ervine each scored centuries, propelling Zimbabwe to an emphatic eight-wicket victory over Nepal. Their partnership of over 150 runs for the third wicket proved instrumental in securing the win. Ervine, in particular, showcased his prowess by achieving his third consecutive century in 50-over cricket, ending with an unbeaten 121 runs off 128 balls. Williams, on the other hand, etched his name in the record books by notching up the fastest century in ODI history for Zimbabwe, reaching the milestone in just 70 deliveries.

In the subsequent match against the Netherlands, Zimbabwe continued their winning streak with a comfortable six-wicket triumph. Raza took centre stage this time, breaking records left and right. He achieved the fastest century for Zimbabwe, reaching the milestone in a mere 54 balls, surpassing Williams’ record. Remarkably, at 37, Raza became the oldest player in ODI history to take four wickets and score a century, surpassing the esteemed names of Sir Vivian Richards, Mohammad Hafeez, Tillakaratne Dilshan, and Sanath Jayasuriya.

Williams and Ervine also contributed with half-centuries, scoring 50 and 91 runs, respectively. However, facing the powerful Windies side with their arsenal of big hitters, Zimbabwe’s bowlers, led by Tendai Chatara, must find their rhythm and deliver impactful performances.

While the script has unfolded favourably for the Zimbabwean side thus far in the World Cup Qualifiers, a tough task lies ahead as they prepare to face the Windies, who are also flexing their muscles in the tournament.

The Windies boast two of the most high-profile batters in Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran, both of whom showcased their prowess by scoring centuries in their resounding 101-run victory over Nepal. Zimbabwe recognises the challenge and understands the importance of devising a plan to neutralise these formidable opponents.

“We are thinking about the West Indies and we are also thinking about every other game as well, to be honest,” revealed Raza, emphasising the team’s focus on the upcoming clash.

The outcome of this crucial encounter will determine the leader of Group A, adding an extra layer of significance to the match. With the stakes at their highest, the players from both teams are primed to deliver an enthralling contest for the spectators.

The match is scheduled to commence at 09:00hrs, setting the stage for a riveting showdown between the Windies and the Chevrons as they vie for victory and continue their quest for qualification in the 2023 Men’s Cricket World Cup.