Rural women urged to embrace technology

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

RURAL women have been urged to utilise digital platforms to market their products as well as find new strategies to improve them, to remain competitive.

In a speech read on his behalf by an accountant, Ms Sithokozisiwe Nyathi, in his office during a belated joint commemoration of the International Women’s Day and the World Water Day held recently in Ward 14, Gwanda District Development Coordinator Mr Thulani Moyo said rural women can compete with urban businesses if they can upgrade their products.

The country joined the rest of the world to celebrate the International Women’s Day on March 8. International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

The day was this year celebrated under the theme “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality.”

To further celebrate women, March has been set aside as the Women’s month.

“This year’s theme focuses on how technology and education in the digital era can help in the empowerment of women and girls across the world. This includes the rural folk which has been greatly affected by the digital divide. I urge all of us to embrace digital technology, let’s move with the times. We have our farmers here, let’s make use of e-marketing platforms.

“Learners should also utilise the online platforms for our research and learning. We need to bridge the gap between the rural child and the urban child and make available facilities for our rural child to also access ICT services as we fulfill the philosophy of leaving no one and no place behind, in the spirit of inclusivity,” he said.

Mr Moyo said Government working with various partners has made significant efforts to increase the participation of girls in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education and careers.

He said various stakeholders should help to address barriers that women and girls still face in accessing technologies. Mr Moyo said the International Women’s Day was of paramount importance as women have contributed significantly towards developing the nation and communities at grassroot level. He said the participation of women was key to the country’s economic development drive.

“Let’s work together to ensure that girls and women have access to digital technology and ensure access to affordable Information Communication and Technology (ICT) equipment so as to facilitate online education and training which is being embraced by our schools and colleges these days. Let’s also ensure the full ,equal and meaningful participation and leadership of women in technology and innovation,” said Mr Moyo.

He said the World Water Day commemoration has significant relevance to women as they play a central role in the provision, management and safeguarding of water at household level. He said water conservation and use is essential to maintaining the social environmental and economic well-being of all communities

The World Water Day is celebrated annually on 22 March.

This year’s theme is “Accelerating the change to solve the water and sanitation crisis.”. The theme calls for the public to alter their use, consumption and management of water in their lives as the country pushes towards achievement of SDG 6 which speaks of water and sanitation for all by 2030.

“Water has an economic value in all its competing uses and should be recognised as an economic resource. We note the important multiple uses of water in the various sectors of the economy like, in agriculture, manufacturing. It also enables health, nutrition and the environment to thrive. I urge you to sustainably manage our water sources. Water is a basic human need and without it, survival would not be possible,” he said. – @DubeMatutu