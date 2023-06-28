Rustlers abandon truck with stolen meat

Online Reporter

A SILOBELA farmer lost three head of cattle last week to rustlers who slaughtered the beasts in a nearby bush and deboned them.

The suspects fled from police and left a truck loaded with the meat.

They are still at large.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed that the police are investigating a case of stock theft, which occurred at Farm 15 St Marks area under Chief Malisa in Silobela on Thursday.

“It is alleged, unknown suspects stole three cattle from the complainant’s kraal during the night, slaughtered them at a nearby bush and took all the meat, leaving the head and bones at the scene,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said the following morning, a tip-off was allegedly received to the effect that there was a green Nissan sedan vehicle registration number ACS 9529 carrying suspected stolen meat.

He said police allegedly reacted, spotted the motor vehicle and followed it.

“The driver noticed that they were being pursued and increased speed. After pursuing it for about 25 kilometres, the vehicle developed a tyre puncture,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said the occupants allegedly stopped the vehicle and ran away into a thick bush leaving their vehicle idling.

Police searched the vehicle and discovered five sacks full of meat which were staffed inside the boot. The meat was weighed and found to be over 360 kgs.

“We are appealing to members of the public who might have information about the owner of the motor vehicle and suspects behind the stock theft case to help us,” he said.