Ruth Chepngetich smashes half-marathon world record

Kenyan athlete Ruth Chepngetich, seen here during last year's London Marathon, broke the half-marathon world record in Istanbul. Picture: Getty Images

Kenya’s Ruth Chepngetich smashed the women’s half-marathon world record on Sunday in a time of one hour, four minutes, two seconds (1:04:02) in Istanbul.

The marathon world champion sliced almost half a minute off the previous best 21.1km mark of 1:04:31 set by Ethiopia’s Ababel Yeshaneh in February 2020 in the United Arab Emirates.

Chepngetich, 26, was followed across the line in Turkey by Ethiopian Yalemzerf Yehualaw (1:04:40) with Kenya’s Hellen Obiri third in 1:04:51.

Winning the race for a third time after 2017 and 2019 she pulled clear of Yehualaw in the final stages to seal her place in the record books.

This was the first time three women have finished inside 65 minutes in one half-marathon.

World record-holder Kibiwott Kandie won the men’s race in a course record of 59:35. – AFP