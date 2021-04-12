SA based-artiste leads Lupane community in song calling for network connectivity

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

South Africa-based rhumba artiste, Berry Mr Zibo (real name Ziboniso Phumuzile Dube) is working on a single titled Econet which is a call to the telecommunications company to avail network connection in rural Lupane areas.

Network connectivity in rural areas around the Matabeleland region is poor and this has derailed the rural folk in fully tapping into the new normal.

Berry Mr Zibo said he hopes the song directed to Econet will bring about meaningful change to his community.

“I’m in studio working on a single track titled Econet which will be out in July. It’s a call from the Dandanda community in Lupane as the people are calling for the setting up of network boosters by Econet.

“In this day and era, we still don’t have network in Dandanda thus we’re failing to access services such as foreign linked mobile money transfers, tapping into the social media space and the greatest challenge is that our children are not able to join the online learning classes at a time schools are not operating to the fullest,” said Berry Mr Zibo.

He added that apart from music, which he hopes he will leave a legacy for his children, he is a carpenter who is putting to use, the skills he got from Woodwork lessons at Magwegwe High School where he did his secondary education. – @mthabisi_mthire