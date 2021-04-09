SAFA to go local for Bafana coach

KickOff.com has learnt that SAFA are planning on appointing a local coach for the vacant Bafana Bafana head coaching position.

Bafana are currently without a coach after parting ways with Molefi Ntseki last week, just a few weeks before the national team begins their FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

Benni McCarthy and Eric Tinkler have already been linked with the hot seat and, according to a source close to SAFA, a shortlist will be finalised by Monday, before announcing the new head coach at the end of April.

“A few names have been raised, including Benni McCarthy, Pitso Mosimane, Steve Komphela and even Neil Tovey. We are definitely going for a local coach,” said the official stationed at SAFA House.

SA football legend Jomo Sono has also thrown his weight behind the appointment of a local coach to take over the senior national team.

“It’s up to the technical committee. For me, I am an outsider, it will be difficult. In my opinion, it should be a local person [because] you are playing next month,” Sono tells this website.

“Why bring a coach from outside and he is still to learn about South African football

“Secondly, by the time he starts to understand local football, you fire him and pay him R5 million. That R5 million should be used for development in the country. That’s where we are lacking, we don’t have enough development.

“I believe it should be someone who understands local football. I don’t care if he comes from overseas, from under the water or from the sky, but it should be a person who knows players in the country.” – KickOff