Sandy eyes Nox collabo as iParty video drops

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Sandra “Sandy” Ndebele and Freeman’s iParty video is out and available on the artistes YouTube pages.

Laden with cozy and steamy scenes, the visuals that bring out the much-anticipated party vibe have attracted attention of fans as the video had garnered over 2 000 views within two hours of its release.

The video was shot in Gweru and Bulawayo with Sandy saying it was a great experience working with Freeman.

She said she is now targeting to collaborate with My Melody hit-maker Nox.

“Freeman also known as HKD Boss is easy to work with and this is why it was easy for language code switching throughout the whole song.”

“Nox is next up on my collaboration targets,” said Sandy while thanking Nash TV for their virtual shows which she said are very good for networking. – @mthabisi_mthire