Sean Williams to play in the ILT20

Brandon Moyo

ZIMBABWE international cricket all-rounder Sean Williams is set to take part in the second edition of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) based International League T20 (ILT20) which will get underway in January next year.

The Chevrons star was picked by Sharjah Warriors and will join other international stars who have also been selected by the side..

The league is set to commence on 13 January 2024.

This year, the 36-year-old has been enjoying a purple patch in international cricket and his selection to take part in the second edition of the ILT20 comes as no surprise.

Some of the international players that Williams will share the changing room with at Sharjah Warriors include Martin Guptill, Chris Woakes, Maheesh Theekshana, Johnson Charles, and Kusal Mendis among others.

In the inaugural edition of the tournament, Williams’ new team, Sharjah Warriors finished on position five out in a six member league after amassing seven points from 10 matches.

Williams, will be expected to bring in a lot of experience having played in various international franchise leagues.

His latest assignment in the international T20 league is at the ongoing 2023 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) where is playing for St. Lucia Kings alongside his Chevrons teammate Sikandar Raza.

In just two innings, Williams happens to be the league’s second leading run scorer with 73 runs and a high score of 47 and an average of 36,50. He is behind Brandon King who has managed to amass 81 runs in one inning.

The ILT20 was one of two new men’s franchise leagues added to the calendar this season together with the SA20 in South Africa, with a crossover of team owners in both leagues and the Indian Premier League (IPL). —@brandon_malvin