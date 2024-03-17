See lineups: Highlanders vs Bulawayo Chiefs
Sports Reporter
It’s derby day in the City of Kings and Queens!
Bulawayo Chiefs host Highlanders at the city’s ceremonial home of football, Barbourfields Stadium.
Team News:
Bosso unchanged from the team that beat Dynamos in the season opener last weekend.
Teams:
Bulawayo Chiefs:
Prosper Matutu (gk), Ciphas Musikavanhu, Emmanuel Chikwende, Xolisani Moyo, Nkosilathi Ncube, Panashe Shoko, Malvinas Sithole, Never Rauzhi, Malvern Hativagoni, Godfrey Muchenje, Jameson Masaza
Highlanders:
Ariel Sibanda (gk), Marvelous Chigumira, Lynoth Chikuhwa, Mckinnon Mushore, Andrew Mbeba, Mason Mushore, Peter Muduhwa, Reason Sibanda, Archford Faira, Brighton Ncube, Melikhaya Ncube.
