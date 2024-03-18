Seed Co MD resigns

Business Writer

Seed Co Zimbabwe managing director Mr Terrence Chimanya resigned from the seed producer on Saturday after joining the firm in 2022, the firm has said

He had replaced Mr Edworks Mhandu in February 2022.

The firm has SINCE appointed Ms Felistus Ndawi-Gurajena as acting managing director.

Ms Ndawi-Gurajena is a seasoned professional with over 18 years of experience within the Seed Co Group.

“Prior to this role, Felistus served as the General Manager, overseeing the Seed Co Group Vegetables Business Segment.

“Earlier in her career, she held various leadership positions including Group Head of Treasury and Finance Director for Seed Co Zimbabwe.

“Felistus possesses a deep understanding of the Zimbabwean business landscape and is recognized for her astute business acumen,” the firm said.

It added that she holds both an Honours and Master’s Degree in Accounting Science from UNISA, complemented by certifications in International Cash Management and Financial Planning and Analysis from the Association for Corporate Treasurers (UK) and the Association for Finance Professionals (USA) respectively.

Additionally, she is an alumna of the Executive Development Business Transformation program at Stanford Graduate School of Business, class of 2023.

In her extended professional endeavors, she serves as a Board member and Chairperson of the Audit Committee and Loans Review Committee at the AFC Land and Development Bank of Zimbabwe.

She previously held the position of Deputy Chairperson of the Competition and Tariffs Commission Board for eight years.