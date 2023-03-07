Sengwe triumphs in Zimbabwe Women Pool Association second edition

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

SEASONED women’s pool campaigner, Christine Sengwe won the second edition of the Zimbabwe Women Pool Association (ZWPA) which was held at Southlea Park in Harare on Saturday.

Sengwe, who missed out of the final in the first edition, thumped Erica Manyangadze 5-1 to be crowned champion and take home the first prize.

She went home with a prize money of US$170 while the runner up, Manyangadze was awarded US$115 for her efforts throughout the tournament. The championship was the second event of the year in the women’s calendar.

In the round of 16, the renowned pool ace thumped Petronella Sibanda 5-0 to progress to the next stage of the prestigious event where she went on to play against Angeline Muzopambwa in what turned out to be a close encounter which ended 5-4 in favour of the eventual champion, Sengwe.

The interesting quarter final win took her to a clash against Flatta Moyo in the semi-finals which she went on to win 5-3, setting up a final date with Manyangadze which she comfortably won as she stamped authority as one of the best female players in the country.

Sengwe said it was a good win after she corrected the mistakes she made in the first edition of the tournament held at Gukez Garden in Kwekwe at the beginning of last month. She added that she is happy to have also won against Moyo, who had enjoyed an upper hand against her in the previous tournaments.

“I am excited that I am back at the top of the game compared to the last edition that I played and lost in the finals, I managed to correct my mistakes and I am quite happy with my performance. There were two matches which were a bit tough, the one that I played against Muzopambwa and the one against Flatta. For the past three tournaments that I played against her (Flatta) she has been knocking me out and I am glad that I finally managed to overcome her,” said Sengwe.

She added that she is going to put more effort and work on her game in order to maintain her position and also hopes that by the time national team qualifier matches come through, she would make it. — @brandon_malvin