Shangano Arts fest roars to life

Fairness Moyana in Hwange

The 15th edition of the Shangano Arts Festival roared into life today with the focus being on young people and artistes with disabilities.

The three-day festival is that is taking place in Hwange is an annual artistic showcase that had taken a break due to Covid-19.

The fete will be officially launched at the Little Theatre tomorrow. According to the festival’s programmes officer, Eunuer Muzamba, this year’s event will feature online sessions, visual arts exhibitions and performances among other activities.

“We’re glad to be physically hosting the event after holding it virtually last year due to the Covid-19 outbreak that resulted in restrictions. The event started today with an online session where we had a guest discussing the future of the arts industry.

“This will be preceded by the official launch at the Little Theatre tomorrow,” said Muzamba.

The launch will feature visual artists’ exhibitions and performances by local artists.

The festival is being run under the theme “Unlocked” and will also be used to champion women’s rights in line with the 16 days of activism.

“We’re also going to conduct activities in line with the 16 days of activism as we call upon action to end Gender-Based Violence. This speaks to the amplification of women’s voices. So on 27 November, we will have a community engagement workshop targeting young women from the community. It will also touch on sexual reproductive health rights.”

The community engagement for urban young people program will have a Voice2Rep talent search and film fellowship program. Lukosi will host the rural community engagement with a focus on wildlife education as a result of conflicts and crimes prevalent in the area.

Muzamba said they are also taking advantage of the event to encourage people to change diets by eating green (veganism) as part of promoting health living.

The festival is being supported by the National Arts Council, Ministry of Sports, Arts and Recreation, Pezhuba Pachena, Hwange Community Radio, Vostile Creative and Matabeleland North Arts Association among others.