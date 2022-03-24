Shepard Tshuma appointed Insiza RDC CEO

Blessing Karubwa, Chronicle Reporter

LOCAL Government and Public Works Minister, Cde July Moyo has appointed Mr Shepard Tshuma as the substantive CEO of Insiza Rural District Council (RDC).

In letter addressed to Matabeleland South Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Ms Latiso Dhlamini, the Minister said the appointment was with effect from 10 March 2022.

“The honourable Minister of Local Government and public works, has in terms of Section 66 (1) of the Rural District Councils Act (Chapter 29.13) approved the appointment of Mr Shepard Tshuma as Chief Executive Officer for Insiza Rural District Council with effect from the date of appointment,” reads the statement.

Mr Tshuma replaces Mr Pardon Moyo who was the Acting CEO since the resignation of Mr Fibres Manombe.

Before his latest appointment, Mr Tshuma served the council as the internal auditor.

In an interview, Mr Tshuma said he will work hard to improve the quality of life of the people and the state of education in the district.

He said he will work hard to improve the social service delivery in Insiza district.

“I understand the general mandate of the local authority in terms of what services a council must offer. I have been dealing with the people of Insiza making the budgets consultations so I understand fully well what they want and where maybe we have been making failures and successes. I know there are areas which are of particular concern to our people especially the state of roads, the state of water points for people and animals, sanitation conditions especially in new resettlement areas.

“Our schools are also behind in terms of infrastructure. We have a lot to do to improve the state of the infrastructure for schools in Insiza, communal areas, and building new schools in resettlement areas where we still have pupils walking for over 20 kilometres to primary school,” he said.

Mr Tshuma grew up in Phumelela village in Insiza district.

He did his primary education at Denje Primary School, and secondary at Mkwabene High. He attained a Bachelor of Commerce Honours Degree in Accountancy at the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) and his MBA Finance and Banking at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST).

Mr Tshuma said he was happy to have been selected to lead the development of his area.

Speaking in an interview, Council Chairman Mr Luke Dube, hailed the pronouncement and said the Ministry has made a good decision.

“He is quite intelligent and conversant with the Council operations. It’s a good decision by the council and the minister. I am sure he will take the council to another level. I have worked with him for more than 15 years. He was my auditor and he is quite reliable. I am confident to say he is a hardworking man,” he said.

@BlehKarubwa